Wyomingites are voting on Amendment A this year. What is it?

Casper City Manager Carter Napier said the law hasn’t advanced with the technology, and now the debt cap creates a barrier when municipalities face large repairs.

The city of Casper, for example, needs to make $30 million in updates, repairs and improvements to its waste water treatment plant. But in order to make the repairs over the course of 10 years, the city will need to pay for a large portion of the project up front. Without $30 million in the bank, the city will likely need to incur some debt to offset the costs. But with the current constitutional debt limit for sewage projects, the city would only be able to bond half of the $30 million project.

Napier argues because sewer systems and water systems both deal with Wyoming water, they should be treated similarly by the state.

What happens if the city can’t bond a project?

Napier said if the city is unable to take on more debt to make repairs quickly, it will need to turn to the state (which is facing a budget crisis of its own), 1-cent sales tax money and/or an increase on ratepayers’ sewage costs.