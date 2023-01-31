Wyomingites asked for more election security. Three bills aim to address that.

CHEYENNE — Wyoming voters have said they’re worried about election integrity. The Legislature has responded with a slew of bills aimed to address those concerns.

Three bills aimed to address election regulation and security passed their first reading Tuesday in the Legislature, with more to come and more having already cleared that first hurdle.

Voter identification limitations

House Bill 156, sponsored by freshman lawmaker Rep. Tony Locke, R-Casper, would bar Wyomingites from using identification that’s expired when they go to the polls to vote. It would also strike from current state statute student identification as an acceptable type of identification for voting. It has six cosponsors.

The bill passed the House Transportation Committee on Tuesday in a 8-1 vote, with chairman Rep. Landen Brown, R-Cheyenne, voting no.

In 2021, the Legislature passed a voter identification law that upped identification requirements and specified what kind of identification is acceptable for use at a polling place. Locke said this new bill is meant to “clean up loose ends” and “close reasonable and meaningful gaps” that current laws don’t cover.

But Platte County Clerk Malcom Ervin said that changing voter identification requirements doesn’t really get at the roots of those concerns, since identification is only used to verify that the voter is who they say they are, not to check if they’re even qualified to vote in Wyoming in the first place. That, he said, should be addressed through voter registration rather than voter identification.

He also said he was concerned the bill would result in voter identification requirements being stricter than registration requirements, a situation that he said “will inevitably lead to voter confusion and frustration.”

Marguerite Herman, a lobbyist for the League of Women Voters of Wyoming, said the league opposes the bill because “it seems to impose an additional restriction without a benefit.”

“If you’re going to restrict access to the ballot box in any way, there should be a concomitant benefit addressing a problem, easing something, and there doesn’t seem to be anything here,” she said.

Lawmakers ended up amending out pretty substantial chunks of the bill as it was originally written.

Before they changed it, the bill would have also made Medicare and Medicaid identification cards unacceptable forms of identification for the purpose of voting, and required identification to have a photograph of the voter. But lawmakers struck that part of the bill since these types of identification were originally included as an outlet for seniors who don’t carry a driver’s license anymore. The photograph requirement was then moot because Medicare and Medicaid identification doesn’t include a photograph.

They also amended out the section of the bill that would have required voters to provide documents showing their residence if their identification didn’t include their current Wyoming address; some people, for example seniors who maybe live with family members, might not have mail or other documents that include their current Wyoming address.

But in terms of expired identification, Jenn Lowe, Equality State Policy Center executive director, pointed out that notaries, who are certified through the Secretary of State’s Office, are allowed to accept identification that’s expired up to three years, a situation that Brown brought up later as Secretary of State Chuck Gray explained his support of Locke’s bill.

“I think we’d want to look at improving that other situation,” Gray said regarding notaries’ ability to use expired identification. “I think with the heightened scrutiny on elections, probably that came to the forefront, so that’s why we’re talking about it here. But I appreciate you bringing that up. I think we should really lean against expired IDs.”

There are also bills moving through the Legislature that would make conceal carry permits acceptable forms of identification for voting.

Election security

Senate File 153, sponsored by Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, a member of the Senate Corporations Committee, would codify election security measures that Wyoming already practices and mandate ballot audits for statewide races. The bill has nine cosponsors. It passed its first reading in the Senate Corporations Committee on Tuesday in a unanimous vote.

Though he has “no doubts” that Wyoming’s elections are secure and accurate, Boner said during the Senate Corporations Committee meeting on Tuesday that he’s bringing the bill because there are “a lot of perceptions out there that maybe there’s some improvements that can be made” to Wyoming elections.

Boner said the bill has been “closely worked” with county clerks. Mary Lankford, a lobbyist for the County Clerks Association of Wyoming, said the association supports the bill.

The biggest change outlined in the bill would shorten Wyoming’s early voting period from 45 days to 28 days. (Voter with rights under the federal Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act would still have a 45-day early voting period.)

“I know that many of my constituents, especially in the ranching community, depend upon absentee voting to vote, so I don’t want to make it too stringent, but I think that will go a long way in addressing some of the concerns as well,” Boner said.

No one spoke in opposition to that change at the meeting. Lankford said the average period for early voting across the country is actually 23 days. “So 28 is something that seems to make sense,” she said.

It would also put in place routine post-election ballot audits.

“The whole goal of this ballot audit is to identify any potential issues and fix them before the canvassing board,” Boner said. (The canvassing board certifies the results of elections.)

The audit wouldn’t account for every ballot. Rather, it would review just a certain percentage of ballots to see if there are any problems before the unofficial election results are certified by the canvassing board. That number of ballots that are audited would be based on how close the race is, Boner said: the closer the race, the more you audit.

Boner said he decided not to take the route of requiring all ballots to be audited because of time considerations.

“There’s a balance between doing the audit and getting it done in a time frame that is meaningful,” Boner said.

The bill would also codify the mandatory use of an “air gap” for every electronic voting system used in Wyoming.

An “air gap,” as defined in the bill, is a security measure where electronic voting systems are physically isolated from any network and disconnected from the internet or any other system, network or device that is connected to the internet.

Boner said use of an air gap is already current practice. The bill just seeks to codify the practice into state statute.

It would also require that ballots be transported in a locked container by an election judge or law enforcement officer and sets aside $100,000 from Wyoming’s general fund to pay for ongoing professional development for county clerks on election administration and security through December 2024.

“(The county clerks) take their job seriously, and so let’s go ahead and give them some extra funds to continue that professional development,” Boner said.

Another bill, sponsored by Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, would restrict people from sending voters absentee ballot request forms under the guise that they’re from an official source, like the county clerk or the Secretary of State’s Office. Senate File 131, which has six cosponsors, also passed the Senate Corporations Committee on Tuesday.

“If we send out a document, gentleman, that gives the appearance of being official, no matter who’s sending it out, there’s a little deception in there,” Hutchings explained before the committee on Tuesday. “In this era of people wondering about voter integrity, this is where this bill comes into play.”

<&rule>

