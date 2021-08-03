Wyoming's congressional delegation and Governor to attend Enzi memorial

The chapel does not have an estimate on how many people they’re anticipating, but the building has a capacity of 4,000.

A number of state lawmakers are also expected to attend the service. The Legislature’s Corporations Committee postponed its meeting, which had been set for Friday, so it would not conflict with the memorial.

Enzi served eight years as Gillette’s mayor and 10 years between the Wyoming House of Representatives and Senate before being elected to the U.S. Senate in 1997.

After roughly 23 years in the Senate, Enzi announced in May 2019 he would not be running for reelection in 2020.

He was succeeded by Lummis, and had his fair share of electoral history with the rest of the congressional delegation. In 1996, Barrasso ran for U.S. Senate, losing by two points to Enzi in a crowded Republican primary. Cheney temporarily ran against Enzi in 2014 for his Senate seat, but dropped out a few months after announcing her bid, citing family health issues.