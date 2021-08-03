Wyoming's congressional delegation and Governor to attend Enzi memorial

Gov. Mark Gordon, Rep. Liz Cheney, Sen. Cynthia Lummis and Sen. John Barrasso will all be in attendance at Friday’s public ceremony to commemorate the life of former Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi, their communication staffers told the Star-Tribune.
Enzi died Monday after he was hospitalized following a bike crash that left him unconscious with a broken neck. There were no other parties involved in the crash.
The memorial service is set to take place at 1 p.m. Friday at the Gillette College Pronghorn Center, immediately followed by a reception at the same location. Pastor Donavon Voigt, a close friend of the Enzis, will officiate the ceremony, according to the Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Politico reported that President Joe Biden is considering attending, but that has yet to be confirmed, according to the Gillette Memorial Chapel and the White House. Biden and Enzi served together in the Senate for more than a decade.
The chapel does not have an estimate on how many people they’re anticipating, but the building has a capacity of 4,000.
A number of state lawmakers are also expected to attend the service. The Legislature’s Corporations Committee postponed its meeting, which had been set for Friday, so it would not conflict with the memorial.
Enzi served eight years as Gillette’s mayor and 10 years between the Wyoming House of Representatives and Senate before being elected to the U.S. Senate in 1997.
After roughly 23 years in the Senate, Enzi announced in May 2019 he would not be running for reelection in 2020.
He was succeeded by Lummis, and had his fair share of electoral history with the rest of the congressional delegation. In 1996, Barrasso ran for U.S. Senate, losing by two points to Enzi in a crowded Republican primary. Cheney temporarily ran against Enzi in 2014 for his Senate seat, but dropped out a few months after announcing her bid, citing family health issues.
Gordon and the congressional delegation all individually put out lengthy, emotional statements following the news of his death.
“To me personally, he was more than just our senior senator,” Lummis said in her statement. “He was my friend and mentor, and I am heartbroken at his passing. Mike Enzi was a man of God and I take solace knowing that he is at peace.”
Enzi was widely regarded as a temperate, conservative lawmaker during his years in the U.S. Senate, who would work towards compromise during years of increasing political polarization. He was known for stressing the 80-20 rule — politicians should focus on the 80% of things they agree on rather than the 20% where they are in opposition.
In lieu of flowers, the funeral home suggested donating to Project Mercy, an organization combating poverty in Ethiopia; the Mike and Diana Enzi Scholarship Fund at the University of Wyoming; and the Wyoming Community Foundation Mike & Diana Enzi Charitable Fund.
