Members of Wyoming’s congressional delegation were quick to share their stances following the historic March indictment of former president Donald Trump. But the delegation was quiet after a Manhattan jury found Trump liable on Tuesday of sexual abuse and defamation against writer E. Jean Carroll.

Carroll brought two lawsuits against Trump for defamation and sexual battery in 2019 and 2022, respectively. She alleged that Trump sexually assaulted her in the dressing room of Bergdorf Goodman, a luxury department store, in 1996. She’s among more than a dozen women who have accused the former president of sexual assault or harassment.

After deliberating for nearly three hours on Tuesday, the jury of nine found Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll and defaming her by calling her accusations false. The jury awarded Carroll $5 million in damages.

All three of Wyoming’s Washington delegation were quick to share their stances when Trump was indicted in March, after which he was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records related to hush money payments he allegedly made to an adult film actress and a Playboy model. Trump is the first former president in the nation’s history to face criminal charges. He’s is also at the center of criminal investigations in Georgia and Washington related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and his handling of classified materials.

Hageman maintained her ardent support for Trump following his indictment, calling it “a political witch hunt” and “third world stuff” in a statement she issued the same day. On the day of his arraignment, Hageman said on Twitter that Trump was being “treated like political opponents are treated in Russia, China, Cuba, or other dictatorships.”

Hageman didn’t respond for comment regarding Tuesday’s verdict by deadline, nor did she say anything about the decision on social media as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.

In statements to the Star-Tribune on the day of Trump’s indictment, Wyoming’s Sens. Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso also called the decision “politically motivated.”

Neither, however, are outspoken supporters of Trump’s 2024 presidential bid. Barrasso has remained relatively neutral, saying that he would support whomever is chosen as the Republican Party’s presidential nominee. (Barrasso didn’t respond to the Star-Tribune by deadline regarding the Tuesday verdict.)

Lummis, on the other hand, has indicated a preference for Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as the party’s nominee, though she has also said she would likely support whomever is chosen by the Republican Party.

Lummis was the only member of Wyoming’s congressional delegation who responded to the Star-Tribune’s request for comment on Tuesday. She didn’t say whether or not she would support Trump as the party’s nominee following the verdict, instead commenting on the decision’s impact on Trump’s popularity.

“People already have their minds made up about Donald Trump. It will not make anyone love him less or hate him less,” she said in an emailed statement to the Star-Tribune. “He had a trial and the jury came to a decision and that is that.”

In addition to Carroll’s testimony, the jury heard from Jessica Leeds, who accused Trump of groping her on an airplane in the 1970s, and writer Natasha Stoynoff, who said Trump kissed her against her will while she was interviewing him for an article in 2005. Jurors also watched the infamous 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape that documents Trump talking about grabbing women’s genitals without their consent.

Trump was absent throughout the civil trial, which began April 25, including for the verdict on Tuesday. He plans to appeal the decision, according to Reuters. There’s no legal impact of the verdict on Trump’s 2024 presidential candidacy.

The former president took to his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday to decry the verdict and claim again that he doesn’t know Carroll. He called the decision a “disgrace” and “a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time.”

