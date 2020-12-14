Wyoming's congressional delegation recognizes results from Electoral College vote

All three members of Wyoming’s congressional delegation said they recognized the result of Monday’s Electoral College vote, hours after it sealed President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump on Monday.

A typically uncontroversial event, this year’s Electoral College vote was made significant by the president’s refusal to concede the election to Biden, who won both the popular vote and the Electoral College, which is responsible for selecting the president.

While none of the delegation mentioned Biden by name, both of Wyoming’s representatives in the U.S. Senate — John Barrasso and Mike Enzi — as well as Rep. Liz Cheney said they would respect the final result.

Like many of his Republican colleagues in the Senate, Barrasso — a close ally of the president — had yet to expressly state that Trump had lost his bid for reelection, despite hinting heavily at the possibility of a Democratic presidential administration ahead of next month’s runoff in Georgia, which will decide control of the Senate.

Barrasso told reporters Monday evening on Capitol Hill that the transition to a Biden administration had already begun weeks ago and that a press inquiry about whether he considered Biden the president-elect was a “gotcha question,” per Politico reporter Burgess Everett.