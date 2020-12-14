Wyoming's electors certify vote for Trump

Wyoming’s three representatives in the Electoral College officially cast their votes for President Donald Trump on Monday morning, certifying the President’s landslide victory in one of his most supportive states.

A typically uncontroversial event, this year’s Electoral College vote was made significant by the president’s refusal to concede the election to former Vice President and President-elect Joe Biden, who won both the popular vote as well as the Electoral College, which is responsible for selecting both the president.

Though some states do not bind their electors to support one candidate or another, Wyoming’s electors are required by law to pledge their votes to the winner of the state’s popular vote. In this case, that was Trump, who won the state by more than 40 points.

Representing Wyoming in the vote were Uinta County Republican Party Chairman Karl Allred, the Wyoming Republican Party’s outgoing national committeewoman Marti Halverson, and Doug Chamberlain, a longtime Republican lawmaker and former treasurer for the state party.

