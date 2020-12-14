 Skip to main content
Wyoming's electors certify vote for Trump
breaking top story

Wyoming's electors certify vote for Trump

Election Day

Carey Osborn wears her "Women for Trump" hat as she casts her vote on an electronic ballot machine in Evansville. President Donald Trump enjoyed major support in Wyoming this election.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Wyoming’s three representatives in the Electoral College officially cast their votes for President Donald Trump on Monday morning, certifying the President’s landslide victory in one of his most supportive states.

A typically uncontroversial event, this year’s Electoral College vote was made significant by the president’s refusal to concede the election to former Vice President and President-elect Joe Biden, who won both the popular vote as well as the Electoral College, which is responsible for selecting both the president.

Though some states do not bind their electors to support one candidate or another, Wyoming’s electors are required by law to pledge their votes to the winner of the state’s popular vote. In this case, that was Trump, who won the state by more than 40 points.

Representing Wyoming in the vote were Uinta County Republican Party Chairman Karl Allred, the Wyoming Republican Party’s outgoing national committeewoman Marti Halverson, and Doug Chamberlain, a longtime Republican lawmaker and former treasurer for the state party.

While the results of the vote were never in question in Wyoming, Biden’s close victories in battleground states such as Georgia, along with the president's repeated allegations of a rigged election, have sparked an outpouring of conservative activism to challenge the result. The president has not offered evidence to back up his claims of widespread fraud.

For several weeks, a handful of demonstrators have made regular appearances on the steps of the Wyoming Capitol protesting the results of the election, supporting so far unfounded claims that the election was stolen by the Democrats.

However, Republican lawmakers in Wyoming have been largely supportive of efforts to investigate the result of the election, with several stating that while they did not seek to overturn the results, they did want to ensure the integrity of the election process in those states. Last week, 32 current and incoming state lawmakers – including incoming Senate President Dan Dockstader as well as several members of leadership – sent a letter to Gov. Mark Gordon urging him to sign onto a lawsuit by the state of Texas seeking to challenge the result.

Gordon – who was initially reluctant to acknowledge Biden’s win – ultimately declined to join that suit, which was dismissed by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Photos: Election Day 2020

