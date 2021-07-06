Wyoming's first female federal judge to assume a form of semi-retirement

U.S. District Judge Nancy Freudenthal will take “senior status” next year, a form of semi-retirement after what will be 11 years on the federal bench in Wyoming.
She is the first and only woman to have served as a federal district judge in Wyoming.
Freudenthal told the administrative office of the federal court system that she would be entering senior status on June 1, 2022. She was appointed to the bench in 2010 after being nominated by former President Barack Obama, and her replacement will be nominated by President Joe Biden.
Freudenthal said she is entering semi-retirement to spend more time with her husband, former Gov. Dave Freudenthal, and grandchildren -- she has seven now and an eighth due in September. The eldest is 12.
"I had decided a long time ago that when I qualified to take senior status ... that I would do that for family reasons," she told the Star-Tribune.
Judges that assume senior status have more control over the number and types cases they take on. Although Freudenthal said she has not yet made a decision on how she will use her time, she said she is "strongly considering going off of the criminal draw for new indictments" to have more freedom from speedy trial requirements.
Before she was a judge, Freudenthal had no experience with criminal cases, but she now finds those cases the most rewarding.
"Often, they see their arrest as life-changing. They have been taken off the streets ... when they would otherwise have died of addiction. And so it's those sorts of experiences where you don't feel as though your job is to punish people, but you have the sense that you are making a difference in people's lives," Freudenthal said. "Yes, their lives going forward will still be very challenging, but they have the opportunity to rebuild that life, take advantage of resources, hopefully live a life of sobriety. I find that rewarding."
Freudenthal said she does not have any regrets from her time as a federal judge, explaining she sees mistakes as learning experiences.
"I look at it as I made the best decision I could given what I knew at the time. And now I have an opportunity based on additional guidance to take another crack at it," she said.
She noted one criminal trial where the defendant was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and she decided to put them on pretrial release with an order to report to prison. The U.S. Attorney's Office took that up on appeal and the 10th Circuit reversed her decision.
"But those are, you know, they're opportunities," she said. "Opportunities to learn and focus on the factors that the guidance of the 10th Circuit gives you."
Born in Cody in 1954, Freudenthal is a Wyomingite through and through. She attended the University of Wyoming both for her undergraduate degree in philosophy and for law school. After graduating with her legal degree, she worked as an attorney in the offices of former Govs. Ed Herschler and Mike Sullivan from 1980 to 1989.
From 1989 until 1991, she served on the Wyoming Tax Commission, and from 1989 to 1995, she was a member of the Wyoming Board of Equalization. In 1995, she became an associate with the firm Davis & Cannon. Roughly three years later, she made partner, which she held until becoming a federal judge.
As for her successor, Freudenthal hopes that they "find the job as rewarding and finds the people as hardworking and helpful," she said.
Her successor will join Chief Judge Scott Skavdahl, who was also nominated by Obama, and Judge Alan Johnson, a Reagan nominee.
"Even though I'm taking senior status, I'll continue to provide substantial assistance to the district and work alongside the colleagues that I've come to know and love so much," she said.
Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis