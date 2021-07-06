Wyoming's first female federal judge to assume a form of semi-retirement

Before she was a judge, Freudenthal had no experience with criminal cases, but she now finds those cases the most rewarding.

"Often, they see their arrest as life-changing. They have been taken off the streets ... when they would otherwise have died of addiction. And so it's those sorts of experiences where you don't feel as though your job is to punish people, but you have the sense that you are making a difference in people's lives," Freudenthal said. "Yes, their lives going forward will still be very challenging, but they have the opportunity to rebuild that life, take advantage of resources, hopefully live a life of sobriety. I find that rewarding."

Freudenthal said she does not have any regrets from her time as a federal judge, explaining she sees mistakes as learning experiences.

"I look at it as I made the best decision I could given what I knew at the time. And now I have an opportunity based on additional guidance to take another crack at it," she said.

She noted one criminal trial where the defendant was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and she decided to put them on pretrial release with an order to report to prison. The U.S. Attorney's Office took that up on appeal and the 10th Circuit reversed her decision.