Wyoming's first public records ombudsman steps down, leaving position temporarily vacant
Wyoming's first public records ombudsman steps down, leaving position temporarily vacant

Ruth Van Mark

Ruth Van Mark, the state of Wyoming's first ombudsman, resigned last week.

 Courtesy, Wyoming Governor's Office

State’s first public records ombudsman steps down

Wyoming’s first public records Ombudsman Ruth Van Mark resigned on April 30, leaving the post temporarily vacant.

The position is not leaving with her, however.

“We’re optimistic that (the role) will be filled in short order,” said Michael Pearlman, communications director for Gov. Mark Gordon.

Van Mark was appointed by Gordon after the position was created in 2019 with the passage of Senate File 57, which helped to clarify the process for requesting public records.

The job is not limited to providing documents to those who request them. The public records ombudsman also has to oversee disputes between competing groups who are requesting information. Before this position was added, those disputes had to be settled in court.

Van Mark resigned on her own accord after she decided to buy a quilt store in Torrington, she told the Star-Tribune in an email.

“Nothing pushed me out, this was purely a personal decision,” she said.

