On Sept. 9, as COVID-19 cases surged across the country, President Joe Biden issued an executive order that will require workers at business with more than 100 employees to be vaccinated or tested weekly.

The reaction in Wyoming, a state known for its libertarian bend and vaccine hesitancy, was quick and forceful. Within hours, Gov. Mark Gordon promised to fight the mandate, which he characterized as an egregious case of government interference. Sen. Cynthia Lummis described it as a “huge overreach.” The following day, leaders of the Wyoming Legislature called the requirement “arbitrary and likely unconstitutional.”

State leaders pledged to push back against Biden’s order. Gordon offered a two-pronged approach: one legal and one legislative. The matter will almost certainly end up in the courts, but if lawmakers have anything to say about, they’ll have gathered to craft bills in opposition to the mandate long before then.

“It has no place in America,” said Gordon, who has a reputation for giving reserved statements. “Not now, and not ever.”

Biden’s mandate hasn’t gone into effect yet. In fact, the details must still be worked out as part of the federal rule-making process. But soon as next month, lawmakers may gather for a special session with the intent of thwarting Biden’s order.

In interviews, lawmakers were reluctant to offer specific legislative strategies for combating the mandate. But they have offered some general ideas, ranging from legislation banning mandate to paying the fines of companies that ignore the order.

Their options are limited. Under the U.S. Constitution’s Supremacy Clause, which gives priority to federal laws over state statutes, a special session is not likely to produce legislation that could truly block an executive order from Biden.

“If they do pass it ... it carries no weight,” Dr. David Adler, a professor of constitutional law and the director of the Alturas Institute, previously told the Star-Tribune.

“It will be futile. It will be a waste of taxpayer dollars,” he later added.

Because the state government doesn’t have power to overrule federal law, the options available to the Legislature are limited. But that doesn’t mean they’re zero.

Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devil’s Tower, told Cowboy State Daily that Wyoming could use federal COVID relief funds to pay for the fines imposed on businesses by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration — the regulatory agency that Biden intends to use as a vehicle for the mandate — or for the unemployment that results from people quitting because of the executive order.

In an interview with the Star-Tribune, Driskill stood by those proposals, but added that they were “off the hip.”

(Technically, Gordon does not need to convene a special session to allocate relief money, but he has previously consulted with legislative leadership before doing so.)

While multiple sources including Driskill say that approach would likely be permissible because the use of the money is COVID-related, it’s also ironic.

“We’re taking federal money that was meant to help the state with the pandemic, and we’re giving it right back to the federal government,” said Dr. Joe McGinley, chairman of the Natrona County Republican Party and a business owner himself.

Policy making or political posturing?

Wyoming has a contentious relationship with the COVID-19 vaccines. The state has been one of the slowest in the nation to get vaccinated, with only 37% of state residents fully inoculated as of last week. Vaccine rates had risen steadily for six weeks coinciding with a surge in cases, but started to dip as of Friday.

And even before Biden acted, state lawmakers who are all a part of the House Freedom Caucus met with Gordon to share their concerns about vaccine mandates.

That begs the question. How much of the uproar that followed Biden’s announcement is about political posturing and popularity, and how much is it about actual policy making?

Lawmakers are split.

“It’s absolutely optics,” said Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson.

Legislative leadership, who has been meeting with Gordon on this topic, disagreed.

“Not interested in posturing, but in policy,” Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, said in a text message to the Star-Tribune.

“I want to actually do something useful if we’re going to do something,” Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, said.

Logistics

Typically, lawmakers only gather as a full body for a matter of weeks in the early months of the year. If they want to pass laws outside that normal time, they must convene a special session.

Twenty-one special sessions have been called since Wyoming achieved statehood, the first one taking place in 1920.

The latest special session was held in 2020 in order to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before then, there had not been one since 2004, which marked the first time the Legislature, and not the governor, called itself into a special session.

If Gordon does not convene the Legislature, lawmakers would have to hold a public vote, making the political optics even more intense.

To convene the Legislature for an in-person special session, it would cost roughly $23,000 in total for travel expenses and about $25,000 each day.

“I’m concerned about the expenses as well as the time considering we’re behind schedule for redistricting as our data was only recently received,” said Rep. Shelly Duncan, R-Lingle.

But the Legislature could avoid a costly in-person session by meeting virtually, which Dockstader would prefer. Such an approach could save up to roughly $70,000, estimated Legislative Service Office Director Matt Obrecht.

Dockstader said he preferred the digital option, with two days of meetings.

While a sweeping executive order has rattled politicians and communities, it doesn’t mean the other work at hand can be halted, other lawmakers say.

“The governor can fight this and we can continue to meet with our communities and complete our redistrict work,” Duncan said.

Dichotomy

While Wyoming lawmakers have voiced opposition to federal vaccine mandates, many say they got vaccinated, encourage inoculation and acknowledge the severe death toll of the virus.

“I personally believe that we have to stand with our personal freedoms, even if people make the wrong choices and don’t live through it all,” said Driskill, who also told the Star-Tribune that he is vaccinated himself.

Wyoming’s federal delegation — Rep. Liz Cheney, and Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis — had a similar message.

“No. 1, as a doctor, I’ve been vaccinated,” Barrasso said on Fox Business. “Vaccines work. We know they work. I would encourage people who haven’t been vaccinated to get vaccinated. I’m against the mandates. I don’t think we should be telling people what to do.”

His colleague in the Senate agreed.

“COVID-19 has taken too many lives in WY and wreaked havoc on our economy,” Lummis said in a tweet. “Development of vaccines under Pres. Trump saved many lives. I got my vaccine, and I urge you to talk to your dr about getting yours, but the federal govt inserting itself like this is a huge overreach.”

Cheney acknowledged that the vaccine will “save lives,” but quickly added, “Even while we’re dealing with the public health emergency, we’ve got to respect states’ rights.”

‘Caught in the middle’

As the politicians battle it out, it’s the companies and their workers who will ultimately be affected.

One of McGinley’s biggest concerns are “businesses getting caught in the middle of this,” he said.

But vaccine mandates, while not from the federal government, are already happening. In Wyoming, workers at four hospitals owned by Banner Health, including Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center, must be vaccinated by Nov. 1 to stay employed with the company. Some national corporations have made vaccination a requirement of employment. Certain events have also mandated vaccination for attendees.

“We plan to attend medical conferences as a vendor showcasing our products. We are required to provide proof of vaccination to register,” McGinley said.

It’s unclear how businesses in Casper will respond to the mandate and its enforcement. Two major employers in the Casper area — SST Energy Corporation and True Drilling — declined to comment on the federal vaccine mandate. Another employer in Casper that would apparently be subject to the vaccine mandates, Wyoming Machinery Company, did not respond to a request for comment.

For now, even as lawmakers are confident the Legislature will hold a special session, the mechanics of Biden’s executive order have not yet been released, leaving much up in the air.

“I think we’re legitimately trying to figure out options,” said Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne. “If there are no options, it’ll likely be optics. For now we will try.”

