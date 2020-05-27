Wyoming's Legislature faces a $1.5 billion hit and an existential question

COVID-19 has only exacerbated that problem, wreaking havoc on consumer spending and energy demand at a time where global markets have never been more competitive.

Without meaningful reform, these conditions are projected to drain the state of all of its savings by next summer, leaving Wyoming with few meaningful sources of income, no reserves and no time left to make the decisions necessary to stave off disaster.

“This is not temporary,” Revenue Committee co-chair Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, said in an impassioned speech to committee members on Wednesday afternoon. “I keep hearing people who believe this is going to get better. But for the past 10 years, coal has been in decline. For the past 10 years, natural gas has been in decline. And it’s been in decline substantially – a third of those revenues have gone away. That isn’t a temporary phenomenon. Gas markets are fundamentally different than what they used to be when Wyoming was at the top of the heap. Coal… it’s just gone, everybody. I wish it would come back, honestly, but the world has truly moved on.

“We have had a structural deficit and dipped into savings for years now,” he added. “We’ve all said, ‘We’ve got to fix it,’ and we haven’t.”

Tough choices ahead