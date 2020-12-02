Wyoming's Mike Enzi bids farewell to U.S. Senate

These include passing of reforms like relegating only one subject per bill (something already featured in Wyoming statute), fostering a greater environment of respect toward one another within the Senate chambers and slowing down a legislative process too focused on rushing bills to the floor straight from committee -- a tradition he says results in battles over amendments on the Senate floor that result in poor legislation.

“The difficulty is that each party is so worried about the next election, looking to hold onto the majority, that everybody is either trying to force the other side to take politically perilous votes, or trying to avoid taking those votes themselves,” Enzi said. “No matter which party is in charge, we end up blocking amendments and shying away from allowing legislation to be altered on the floor of the Senate.”

The solution to all of those problems, he said, were embodied within the spirit of the 80-20 rule.