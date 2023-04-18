Those appealing public record request decisions will have to wait indefinitely, as Wyoming’s ombudsman position remains vacant for a second month, said Michael Pearlman, spokesperson for Gov. Mark Gordon’s office.

Former public records ombudsman Darlena Potter left the role on March 1 “for personal reasons,” said Pearlman. Potter took another position within the state government.

The role was created by the Wyoming Legislature in 2019, said Pearlman. The ombudsman serves as a mediator who makes an independent decision when there are disputes between state government agencies and record requesters.

Essentially, if a person is denied a public record they feel they should have access to under the law, they can question that decision through the ombudsman’s office without filing an expensive and time-consuming lawsuit.

It was initially unclear who had taken over Potter’s duties, but Pearlman confirmed Monday that nobody is fulfilling the role in the interim.

People can still send appeal requests in the meantime, he said. They will sit waiting until someone new is hired.

The public records ombudsman is meant to be completely separate from government, so it “wouldn’t be correct” to have someone else from the state perform the duties, Pearlman said.

“Even though it’s housed in the governor’s office, the ombudsman isn’t serving the governor,” he said. “They are an independent arbitrator.”

Applications for the position have started coming in, but no one has been chosen to fill the vacancy yet, he said.

Those interested in the position can apply online. The role pays upwards of $6,000 a month, the job listing states. There are no qualifications necessary, but preference will be given to those with an understanding of Wyoming’s Public Records Act.