Wyoming's senators ask for more information on FBI raid

Wyoming’s senators both asked Tuesday for more information about the FBI’s raid at former President Donald Trump’s Florida home.

“Raiding a former president’s home is unprecedented,” Sen. John Barrasso said Tuesday morning. “The Justice Department needs to quickly and transparently tell the American people who approved this raid and why it occurred.”

Sen. Cynthia Lummis tweeted out a similar statement a few hours later.

“I’m very concerned about the precedent being set by the FBI. People in Wyoming deserve answers on why the DOJ raided a former president’s home,” she said.

The FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate Monday as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, according to the Associated Press. This development represents a dramatic escalation of law enforcement action against the former president.

“My beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in a statement Monday evening. “They even broke into my safe,” the statement continued.

Barrasso and Lummis did not go as far as some of Trump’s other allies, who called for action like the defunding of the FBI. The raid also led to Trump’s allies speaking out against the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice.

“If the FBI can raid a U.S. President, imagine what they can do to you,” New York Rep. Elise Stefanik said in a tweet. “The Biden administration’s political weaponization of the FBI and DOJ is an actual threat to democracy. There MUST be accountability,” she later added.

Stefanik took over for Rep. Liz Cheney as House Republican conference chair after Cheney was ousted last year for her continued opposition towards Trump.

Cheney declined the Star-Tribune’s request for comment on the raid.

Cheney’s Trump-endorsed challenger, however, joined in with the likes of Stefanik and went more extreme than Wyoming’s senators in her response to the raid.

“If the FBI can treat a former President this way, imagine what they can do to the rest of us. It’s a 2-tiered justice system—one for elites & another for their political enemies,” Harriet Hageman said in a tweet Tuesday. “Like sending 87k IRS agents to harass citizens. Or the J6 committee. Political persecution!”

While a search warrant does not suggest that criminal charges are imminent, federal officials looking to get one must first prove to a judge that they have probable cause that a crime occurred.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.