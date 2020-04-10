Wyoming's unemployment fund is one of the nation's strongest. But maybe not as strong as thought

But in the face of unprecedented levels of unemployment — and the unpredictable ripple effect from a prolonged shutdown of the economy — just how resilient is the fund?

With a balance of just under $432 million at the end of February, Wyoming’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, which is financed by taxes on employers, has long been one of the country's strongest, boasting one of the nation’s best solvency rates. Wyoming’s unemployment trust fund is also stronger than it appears at face value, with roughly $51.5 million backing it up should the fund ever reach zero.

It's unlikely that will ever happen, according to Department of Workforce Services officials. Wyoming has enjoyed a positive fund balance since the mid-1980s, and following the Great Recession, Wyoming was one of few states across the country that didn’t need to borrow any money to replenish its fund, recovering its starting balance just over five years after the crisis’ start.

Even then, there are other controls in place that, if relied upon, would likely do little damage to the state.