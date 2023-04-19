Since it first popped up in 2019, the anonymous website WyoRINO has further cleaved Wyoming’s already divided Republican Party, declaring certain state lawmakers to be “Republicans In Name Only.” But the people behind the site have never attached their own names to these claims.

Now, the Natrona County GOP is planning to call out the veiled actors behind WyoRINO.com and invite the owner and whomever else is involved in the website to a public forum where they can talk face-to-face with some of those they have labeled “RINOs.” The Natrona County GOP Executive Committee voted Tuesday evening to extend that invitation and arrange the forum for its central committee meeting in August or September.

Joe MacGuire, chairman of the Natrona County GOP and himself a former lawmaker whom the website labeled a “RINO,” said he intends to have a professional mediator facilitate the discussion. The county GOP executive committee will advertise a public invitation through Wyoming newspapers to whomever is behind WyoRINO.com, since there’s no direct contact information for the website’s owner. That invitation will go out likely in the next month or month and a half.

Natrona County and other lawmakers across the state who have been labeled “RINOs” on the website will be invited to participate in or watch the mediated public discussion.

Even if those behind WyoRINO.com don’t show up to the discussion — a scenario that’s very possible — the invitation itself will send a message on its own.

“Their cowardice comes through,” MacGuire said. “So then, to the people in the state of Wyoming, the statement is, how much weight do you put on this website? They don’t even show up to a public forum to discuss who they are, or disclose who they are. They’re completely anonymous.”

WyoRINO.com, which began in 2019, is a website intended to rate Wyoming conservatives in the Legislature based on their adherence to the Wyoming Republican Party platform. The rating system judges lawmakers based on their votes for 10 bills, though there are hundreds of bills introduced each session. Any lawmaker who votes for fewer than seven of these bills is labeled a “RINO.”

“The time is long overdue to hold politicians accountable for big government, big regulation, big taxation laws – values that the Republican party does NOT support,” the website’s homepage says.

“This is the primary reason WyoRINO.com was created – to expose liberal Wyoming Republicans who violate our Wyoming Republican values.”

The website features links to the Wyoming Republican Party’s official site, though both state GOP leaders and the site itself deny any connection between the two. The group behind the site, “Ride for the Brand, Wyoming,” isn’t registered with the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office and has no donor history.

Despite the anonymity of the website’s owners, WyoRINO rankings have featured prominently in political campaigns and political discourse in general. Last year, for instance, longtime Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, lost the Crook County GOP’s support in his bid for reelection in part because of his WyoRINO rating, the Sundance Times reported. Some lawmakers posted their WyoRINO ranking on social media when this year’s scorecard was published.

The “RINO” label has been used primarily by hard-line elements of the Wyoming Republican Party to differentiate themselves from more traditional conservatives.

