Students and members of the public filed into a basement lecture room at the University of Wyoming one night earlier this month. Roughly 60 attentive faces filled the space, sitting in front of arced desks where posters printed with American flags and patriotic slogans had been set like placemats.

Secretary of State Chuck Gray stood at the front of the room beside Gabe Saint, a second-year University of Wyoming student and president of the school's Turning Point USA chapter. As the event began, heads bowed in prayer. The lecture room grew quiet.

“Lord, please be with Chuck tonight,” Saint — wearing a suit, his hair clean cut — said.

Gray listened, hands clasped and eyes lowered. Behind them stood a tapestry of posters — “Freedom in all calibers,” “Fear God Not Gov,” "Big Gov Sucks." A Turning Point flyer with Gray's campaign and social media photo — crossed arms, serious demeanor, backlit by the sun — leaned against the whiteboard.

“He has been a blessing to Wyoming and fights fervently for righteous change and to bring back American values,” Saint continued. “Be with him while he is in office. Give him grace and wisdom. Lord, we ask that you deliver him from his enemies, because he has many. We ask that you protect him as he takes on the Goliath that is the enemy in the form of wokeness.”

Gray had come to the University of Wyoming to talk with students about 10 principles of advancing "conservative" politics in Wyoming — the kind of politics that embraces measures like cracking down on crossover voting, banning abortions and putting restrictions on transgender people. The event was hosted by the school's chapter of Turning Point USA — a rightwing, pro-Trump youth organization that aims to "identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of freedom, free markets, and limited government," the national organization's website says. It says it has a presence on more than 3,500 campuses across the U.S.

The national organization supports the University of Wyoming's chapter with various resources. It provides promotional gear like posters and buttons. It chips in money for events. It gives students access to a field representative and regional manager. At the University of Wyoming, Turning Point is looked to as the school's premiere conservative student group. And it aims to grow its presence on campus.

Now the next generation of young Turning Point conservatives had their eyes fixed on Gray — a 2020 election skeptic who was endorsed by former president Donald Trump, and whom Saint described as "one of the few conservatives in the state."

There's Maggie Immen, a sophomore with red-died hair and a warm smile who moved to Wyoming from her home state of California in the hopes of finding a community that better fit her political ideology. She got involved in first-year senate when she arrived on campus and was later encouraged by Saint to join the Turning Point organization.

There's Win Dias, a 2018 University of Wyoming graduate who sported a cap with an American flag printed on its visor. Dias had met Gray a couple times before the now-secretary of state was elected last fall. Dias wasn't involved in politics until 2020. "I wasn't very satisfied with the outcome of the 2020 election," he said.

"Tremendous crowd here tonight," Gray began in a loud voice after thanking Saint for the introduction and prayer.

"The University of Wyoming is such an important institution in our state, and I always try to emphasize that," he said. "I want to lead with it because the conservative movement, we're very troubled by the direction of the university, but that doesn't mean we've given up on the University of Wyoming."

Wyoming's lone four-year university is under constant scrutiny from the Legislature, which it depends upon for funding. In recent years, hard-line Republicans have tried and failed to defund the school's gender and women's studies department. In December, members and sympathizers of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus as well as Gray authored a letter denouncing the school's decision to suspend the tabling rights of a Laramie church elder for a year after he had singled out a transgender student by name on a sign. (The student is now a defendant in a lawsuit that seeks to remove her from the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, the first sorority in the University of Wyoming's history to accept a transgender member into its ranks.)

"Turning Point is at the forefront of pushing back on the left's attempt to co-opt this key institution in our state," Gray told the crowd of attentive students in the lecture room. "So I want to thank you for your work."

Turning Point USA had a tumultuous beginning on the University of Wyoming campus. Shortly after it came to the school in 2017, the school's student government suspended the organization's access to student fees, which it uses to pay for speakers and events, the Laramie Boomerang reported at the time. The suspension came over the group's alleged ASUW policy violations around an event it had organized with Dennis Prager — a rightwing radio talk show host and writer. (That suspension was eventually overturned.) Overall, the group's relationship with ASUW tended to be sour at the outset. And like other student organizations on campus, it suffered setbacks when COVID-19 hit and the group's numbers dwindled as the pandemic swept Wyoming.

But the student organization has made some gains recently that, in a small way, mirrors on the statewide level advances made in recent years by the hard-line Wyoming Freedom Caucus, whose values the student organization generally parallels. Earlier this month, Saint and Nick Bogani — another student involved with the campus Turning Point group — won seats on the student body senate. Saint said it's the first time students affiliated with Turning Point have made their way into the school's student government. Bogani described this win as a step forward in Turning Point's mission to "break up the elitism of ASUW," a mission that echoes what Gray illustrated as the central tension in Wyoming politics today: the struggle between what he called the "conservatives" and the "insiders."

The University of Wyoming's Turning Point chapter has also pushed to become a more relevant actor on campus. Beside having two of its members win seats on the student senate, it also endorsed candidates for the first time in the student government elections this year. (Both the new president and vice president of ASUW were endorsed by the school's Turning Point chapter.) The group is hosting more speakers on campus, with Gray being the first elected Wyoming official invited to the school by the student organization. Saint said the group intends to host more elected Wyoming officials in the future.

"So me and Nick are obviously outnumbered in student government," Saint said to Gray during a question and answer after Gray's talk. Did he have any advice on how to support conservative policies and resolutions in that environment?

"Vote no on the woke resolutions," Gray said. "I'd encourage you to do that. Don't kowtow to your principles. Fiscal conservatism. What's the budget over there?"

"One point one million dollars," Saint responded readily.

"Okay." Gray put his hand on his chin, thinking. "I'm trying to remember what it was at Penn. That's a substantial haul, you know, you're responsible with that. I mean, that's mostly off student fees, right? Well be a good shepherd on that."

There are a couple political actors in the state that came from the University of Wyoming's Turning Point student organization. Jessica Rubino, who launched the student organization in 2017 while she was a law student at the University of Wyoming, is now the Wyoming state director for the State Freedom Caucus Network, which partnered with the Wyoming Freedom Caucus in January. She met her husband, Rep. Harriet Hageman's nephew Joe Rubino, who now serves as the secretary of state's chief policy officer and general counsel, at a campus Turning Point event. (Both attended Gray's talk on Wednesday.)

Gray extended that bridge to the students present at the Turning Point talk, encouraging the seniors in the room to apply for an executive assistant position at the Secretary of State's office. "I think that this position is a good position for someone that wants to get involved," he said.