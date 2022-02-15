Zwonitzer to remain in the Legislature after House votes down special committee

The Wyoming House rejected an attempt Tuesday to convene a special committee to investigate claims Rep. Dan Zwonitzer does not live in his Cheyenne district.

After the vote, Speaker of the House Eric Barlow said he considered the matter resolved.

The vote came after leaders within the Wyoming Republican sought an investigation into Zwonitzer's residency.

Gillette Rep. Tim Hallinan brought a motion to convene a committee of five members to investigate the claims, which surfaced publicly last month. Only 24 of 60 members voted in support of the move.

"I'm happy we can move on to the business of the Legislature," Zwonitzer said following the vote.

Allegations that Zwonitzer no longer lives in the district he represents have been swirling since January. The lawmaker maintained his residency situation is within the rules of the Legislature.

Some suspected politics were at play, and that the residency allegations from his own party stem from the fact that Zwonitzer is considered a moderate.

“I have no doubt about my legitimacy serving as Representative for House District 43,” the representative said in an earlier statement. “This is an unfortunate distraction when the Wyoming Legislature has a lot of work ahead. I trust my colleagues to review the information and make an informed decision. I look forward to moving past this political spectacle.”

Zwonitzer vote The following representatives voted in favor of the committee: Ocean Andrew, R-Laramie;

Mark Baker, R-Green River;

John Bear, R-Gillette;

Jim Blackburn, R-Cheyenne;

John Eklund, R-Cheyenne

Bill Fortner, R-Gillette;

Chuck Gray, R-Casper;

Mike Greear, R-Worland;

Tim Hallinan, R-Gillette;

Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland;

Scott Heiner, R-Green River;

Mark Jeninngs, R-Sheridan;

Christopher Knapp, R-Gillette;

Dan Laursen, R-Powell;

Chip Neiman, R-Hullett;

Pepper Ottman, R-Riverton;

Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody;

Evan Simpson, R-Afton;

Clarence Styvar, R-Cheyenne;

Art Washut, R-Casper;

Robert Wharf, R-Evanston;

J.D. Williams, R-Lusk;

Sue Wilson, R-Cheyenne;

John Winter, R-Thermopolis.

Hallinan proposed that the committee consist of five people, not exceed four days and be held confidentially under oath.

"It's not because I have any animosity towards Zwonitzer," the representative added.

He went on to frame the committee as a fact-finding endeavor.

"I know many of you have already made their minds up, but I have not."

The vote comes one day after a small group of Republicans living in Zwonitzer's district sued him over the matter.

Zwontizer’s residency allegations, the lawsuit and the eventual motion have taken a circuitous path. After concerns were raised at a Republican State Central Committee meeting, GOP chairman Frank Eathorne sent a letter and some residency materials to Secretary of State Ed Buchanan. Buchanan then forwarded all the materials to the entire House of Representatives, as determining eligibility to hold office is under the Legislature’s purview.

“Our legal counsel through the attorney general and per the Constitution said that [the Legislature] was the proper place to send it,” Buchanan said.

In Zwonitzer’s letter to the Speaker and in conversations with the Star-Tribune, he explained that he sold a longtime home in his district at the beginning of 2021 and moved his in-district residency to a rental apartment. He conceded that he spends “significant time” outside his district at a farm on the east side of town.

“I am well within the law to maintain multiple properties and divide my time as I see fit in order to manage responsibilities and duties of my daily life,” he wrote to the Speaker.

Zwontizer is not the only lawmaker who spends “significant time” outside his district.

This story will be updated.

