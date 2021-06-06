Graduating senior reconnects with police officer present at her birth after almost 18 years

“We deal with so much stuff you’d like to forget, but you can’t,” Stroup said. “We meet people on some of the worst days of their lives. This was one of the best days.”

The positivity stands out through all of the negativity, all the more noticeable for its contrast to the norm.

“I’ve forgotten a lot of things I’ve done around here, but that’s not one of them,” Stroup said.

Despite the memorable nature of Rachel’s arrival, the details faded over time and names on both sides became something that was glossed over in each side’s respective retellings of the story.

The story, as widely shared and oft-cited as it was in Rasse’s family, didn’t always focus on the name of the police officer who got there first. Though Rasse had been a classmate of Stroup’s son since seventh grade, the name never registered as familiar. Jake had no reason to know either, as Stroup said he didn’t think his son had ever heard the story.

Barb suggested to her daughter that they send an invitation “to the police officer who delivered you,” she said. After re-reading the article, Rasse thought the name sounded familiar, and through a mutual friend asked if Jake’s dad was the same Stroup who’d welcomed her into the world.