Grand opening scheduled for military museum

CHEYENNE (WNE) — Although it has been open since August 2020, the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois has scheduled its grand opening ceremony for May 28.
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the big event, due to health concerns about having many people gathering physically in one place, spokesperson Craig Blumenshine said by phone Friday. Now, it is safer to hold such gatherings, he noted.
The official opening ceremonies are purposefully being held over Memorial Day weekend, and admission will be free on May 28, according to Blumenshine. "It's just a wonderful time for the museum to uphold its mission of honoring veterans and their families."
The 140,000-square-foot, single-story building has nearly 500 restored military vehicles, pieces of artillery, naval vessels and aircraft. They date "from 1897 to the present with a current emphasis on the American experience in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War," according to a news release.
Gov. Mark Gordon is among the scheduled speakers at the opening event, which is to begin at 10 a.m. Dan and Cynthia Starks had founded the privately funded $100 million museum, and Dan Starks is its chairman.
In what is considered the off-season, the facility at 6419 U.S. Highway 26 is open Wednesdays to Sundays, and starting May 25, it is open daily. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Photos: An inside look at the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois
Dan Starks, founder of the National Museum of Military Vehicles, stands by a reflecting wall at the museum on April 14 in Dubois. The museum grew out of Starks' personal collection of military vehicles.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
A hallway in side the National Museum of Military Vehicles is lined with historic photographs of men and women in the service in Dubois Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Outside the Chance Phelps Theater, named for a Dubois veteran who died in Iraq in 2004, is a wall of historic photos honoring people who have served in the military Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Dan Starks, founder of the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois, stands in frond of the Unknown Soldiers Weapons Vault Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
On display within the entrance of the Unknown Soldiers Weapons Vault at the National Museum of Military Vehicles is Private John Simpson's musket that fired the first shot at the Battle of Bunker Hill Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Dubois.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Weapons on display at the Unknown Soldiers Weapons Vault at the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
A Higgins boat with the ramp down is on display inside National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois Wednesday, April 14, 2021. The invention of the Higgins boat helped the United States forces in their amphibious landings during World War II.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Dan Starks, founder of the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois, leads a tour through the museum indicating the early losses in the battles of World War II with the battle of Bataan and the African campaign Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
A diorama inside the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois depicts the American defeat at the Battle of Bataan early in World War II Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
The African campaign diorama depicts the early military vehicles used by Americans in World War II in the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Dan Starks stands in one of the large galleries of the National Museum of Military Vehicles on April 14 in Dubois. The gallery depicts the progress of American military vehicles throughout World War II and beyond.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
A M4A3E8 Sherman tank from World War II is seen on display at the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois. The museum houses a variety of military vehicles including jeeps, trucks and landing craft.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
A M4 Sherman tank is on display at the National Museum of Military Vehicles the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois Wednesday, April 14, 2021. This tank was the first acquired by museum founder Dan Starks.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
A row of half track vehicles developed during World War II is on display at the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Dummies dressed as soldiers fill out a scene depicting military vehicles used in the Battle of the Bulge at the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
The portion of the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois dedicated to the Korean War is still under development Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Sections of the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois are still under development including the Women in Service, Korean War and Vietnam War Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
A wall depicts the consequences of the Korean War at the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois Wednesday, April 14, 2021. At the end of each section of the museum a wall depicts the cost in lives and finances of each war.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
A tour is guided through the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Inside the National Museum of Military Vehicles are inventions from countries outside of the United States including the Swiss Field Kitchen and British anti-tank guns among others Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Dubois.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Dan Starks stands in front of a wall mural depicting a graphic of Americans in conflict throughout history at the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
Dan Starks, founder of the National Museum of Military Vehicles, poses for a portrait while sitting on a bench in front of a quote that reads "If you want peace, prepare for war."
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
A tanks sits in front of a wall of reflection outside the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois Wednesday, April 14, 2021. The wall includes quotes about war and peace from notable figures throughout history.
Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
