Grand Targhee proposes major expansion

JACKSON — The Caribou-Targhee National Forest is starting to analyze a sweeping expansion proposal at Grand Targhee Resort that includes on-slope restaurants, a handful of new lifts and a nearly 50% increase in the 64-year-old ski area’s footprint along the west slope of the Tetons.

The proposal, to be reviewed soon, seeks to add approximately 1,200 acres to Targhee’s current 2,517-acre permit area on the forest. The new acreage is split into two similar-sized Teton Canyon expansion zones to the south and west being dubbed the “South Bowl Pod” and “Mono Trees Pod,” which together would be served by four new ski lifts and have nearly 280 acres of cleared runs.

Grand Targhee owner Geordie Gillett didn’t respond to an interview request, but the Caribou-Targhee wrote in a scoping document that the expansions and upgrades are needed to address a growing Wyoming and Idaho ski market and to keep Targhee competitive with other destination ski areas.

“These developments are in direct response to evolving consumer demands and the competitive regional and destination skier markets,” the document states.

The changes sought would increase developed ski terrain or cleared runs at Grand Targhee by 76%, from 520 acres to 915 acres.