Grand Targhee's summer festival season canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JACKSON (WNE) -- The 33rd annual Grand Targhee Bluegrass, 16th annual Targhee fest and 15th annual Targhee Music Camp will all be cancelled for summer 2020.

“It was a really hard decision for us,” said Grand Targhee Resort marketing director Jennie White. “We’re taking away something that the valley loves in order to keep the public safe and keep our employees safe.”

With artists like Phish and Dave Matthews Band rescheduling or canceling their summer dates, pressure has been mounting on music festivals to make a decision on whether to cancel summer 2020 gatherings. Grand Targhee Resort had already put off announcing pricing and a full line-up for the festival far past the usual time in March, but the decision to cancel the festival outright didn’t come to a head until two weeks ago.

“Bands were canceling on us. We were just looking at what was going on in the world around us,” said White.

Although the festival season at Targhee is cancelled, the resort will still be open to mountain bikers for the summer. Opening day will be June 19 and season passes go on sale on June 1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0