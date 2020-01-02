Grand Teton elk hunt not grizzly lure, officials say

To make their determinations, U.S. Geological Survey and National Park Service researchers strategically deployed barb-wired hair snares and culvert-style traps to collect genetic information and estimate numbers of grizzlies in 2014 and 2015. Sample sites were concentrated in a 190-square-mile area in and around the east side of Grand Teton, and specifically near the convergence of known elk migration paths headed toward the National Elk Refuge.

Overall, 31 unique grizzlies were identified: six females and 25 males. Eight of the bears were classified as “residents,” and “almost all” of these animals were documented keying in on elk carcasses within the park hunt zone before tucking in for the season. Well-recognized bears such as the grizzly sow known as 399 have been among the animals that have taken advantage of gut piles and carcasses along the southern reaches of her range.

But the majority of the grizzlies marked — and 11 had never been identified — were classified as “transients.” Those animals were the primary factor in the overall abundance of bears and were much less likely to stick around late into the year.

“Our findings suggest that temporary movement into the study area did occur,” van Manen’s study says, “but primarily in the time period prior to the elk hunting season, rather than during the elk reduction program.”