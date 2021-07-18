Grand Teton experiments with ‘augmented reality’

JACKSON — Moose don’t predictably appear in the height of summer along the most bustling trails in all of Grand Teton National Park.

But that’s just what Rhys Walker came upon Tuesday morning — a bull — amid streams of people as he ambled down the Discovery Trail toward Jenny Lake. The Ann Arbor, Michigan, youngster, vacationing with his family, didn’t see a real live moose. Even so, he was intrigued by a digital hologram of the hulking mammal projected on a tablet.

“I’d rather see one in real life,” Walker said, “but it’s pretty good on the screen.”

“Right now it’s showing it in the tree,” he added, “but I feel like once they work out all the kinks it will be really cool.”

Walker enjoyed the faulty, arboreal “augmented reality” moose courtesy of the “animal cam,” a feature of the all-new Jenny Lake Explorer App. The software, still in the beta phase, is geared toward young people, providing them with a digital, interactive extension of interpretative signage and other features passed annually by the million or so annual visitors who go check out Jenny Lake. Other than seeing the computer-generated critters, the application also helps kids to identify plants and animals, identify the Teton peaks and even gear up and virtually climb the Grand.