Grand Teton National Park welcomes new superintendent

Grand Teton National Park has a new leader.

Palmer “Chip” Jenkins, Jr. will soon become the new superintendent of Grand Teton National Park and the John D. Rockefeller Jr. Memorial Parkway in Wyoming.

“I am honored to join the employees, partners and incredible community of stewards that care for Grand Teton National Park, and I look forward to working side by side with the amazing team,” Jenkins said in a statement.

He will bring 34 years of national park experience to the leadership role. Jenkins has helped manage four of the country’s national parks. His latest gig was as the superintendent of Mount Rainier National Park in Washington, according to the National Park Service.

Jenkins will be tasked with overseeing 310,000 acres of national park land following a time of extended transition and upheaval for the park.

Gopaul Noojibail became the acting supervisor when former superintendent R. David Vela was asked by President Donald Trump to become the acting director for the National Park Service in late 2018.

Vela resigned from the national post in August.

Noojibail will reassume his role as the deputy superintendent of Grand Teton National Park again after Jenkins arrives.