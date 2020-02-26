Grand Teton says goat gunning operation was ‘effective’ before pause

The shooting plan targeted the goats, considered an exotic, invasive species, to help a struggling bighorn sheep herd that lives in, and is native to, the Teton Range. Grand Teton officials feared that without “immediate intervention” the goats could displace sheep from fragile habitat, pass on diseases and extirpate the bighorn herd.

But Wyoming wanted hunters, not hired sharpshooters, to kill the goats and also harvest the meat. Retrieving goat carcasses was not a priority in the park plan.

Wyoming Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik said he disagrees that immediate intervention was necessary.

“I don’t subscribe to the fact there was an urgent need,” he said Monday. “Last Friday wasn’t the day that was an urgent crisis.”

Nesvik said he didn’t know whether any goats were killed. State and park officials are scheduled to pick up the conversation this week, he said.

Gordon applauded Bernhardt’s intervention in a statement.