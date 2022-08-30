Grand Teton warns of increased bear activity on Moose-Wilson Road

Black bears have begun congregating once again near the Moose-Wilson Corridor in Grand Teton National Park, and park officials are asking visitors to slow down while driving through, stop only in designated viewing areas and stay in their cars when bears are nearby.

As summer winds down and bears start to focus on bulking up for the winter, they’re drawn each year to the hawthorn berries and chokecherries growing along the scenic road.

“While the Moose-Wilson Corridor provides exceptional habitat for bears throughout the season, the annual profusion of berries results in more frequent black bear sightings along the roadway in the fall,” Justin Schwabedissen, a Grand Teton bear biologist, said in an email to the Star-Tribune.

The berries — and bears — in the area are particularly abundant this year, but so far, only black bears have moved in to take advantage of the food source.

“If black bear activity increases significantly or a grizzly bear localizes to the area, the Moose-Wilson Road may be temporarily closed to public access to allow bears unimpeded access to this key food source,” Schwabedissen said.

The park noted in a press release that the narrow road’s limited visibility and thick plant growth can limit bear viewing opportunities, and emphasized the importance of complying with posted signs and directions from park staff, given current bear activity levels.

Grand Teton staff regularly monitor bear activity and food availability throughout the park, Schwabedissen said, and “implement temporary area closures when warranted to provide for visitor and wildlife safety.”

The southern portion of Moose-Wilson road, between the Granite Canyon Entrance and the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve, is already closed on weekdays for construction and will be inaccessible from the second week of September until December as repairs and improvements continue.

Schwabedissen noted that visitors may encounter bears anywhere in the park at any time of year, and should continue to follow key precautions, including:

remaining aware and alert while in bear country;

hiking in groups of three or more;

making noise when outdoors, “especially in areas with limited visibility or when sound is muffled”;

securing attractants so that bears do not become habituated to human foods;

keeping bear spray readily accessible and know how to use it; and

backing away from bears slowly — not running.