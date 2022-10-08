Grand Teton's family liaisons connect families during crises

JACKSON — When a visitor is lost or injured in the vast, mountainous landscape of Grand Teton National Park, a small and little-known team of park volunteers steps out of the shadows of first responders to lend a hand and a heart.

The seldom-mentioned family liaison officers provide critical support to search and rescue crews by communicating with families in the event of a death or crisis in the national park.

The family liaison officers are a volunteer team of specially trained park employees, currently numbering five, but growing soon. An October training session in Yellowstone will allow two more family liaisons to join Grand Teton’s arsenal.

Created in the 1990s, the family liaison officers include longtime team members like Elizabeth Maki, a Grand Teton family liaison since 1999.

The work is nuanced.

“We’re not their advocate, we’re their liaison,” Maki explained in a recent interview with the News&Guide. “We’re here to help them but also allow the rescuers to do their job without the family being in the midst of everything because that pulls people out of their training and into the emotional side.

“We keep the family informed of what’s happening and try to be as open and honest as we can.”

The family liaison is triggered if any number of events occur in the park — if there’s a fatality, if CPR is in progress, if an ambulance has been dispatched or a search is underway and not looking good.

Family liaisons can work on incidents that last anywhere from a few hours to a few days, to an incident from last summer that hasn’t been completed yet.

Katie Tozier, also a family liaison for the park since 2015, said their primary responsibility is communication.

“We’ll communicate what the search methods are going to be,” Tozier said. “We’ll take the incident commanders’ information and share that with the family so they feel included.”

The liaisons also may tell searchers about family requests and often will communicate gratitude from the family to local officials.

They also may act as the spokesperson for reporters, connect families with local authorities like the morgue or the coroner, even work with foreign embassies to transport bodies home.

Luckily, this has been a light summer for the park’s family liaisons.

“In past years there have been four fatalities in a week,” Maki said. “This summer we haven’t had any to speak of. This summer has been one of the good summers.”

Maki and Tozier aren’t able to speak about specific cases they’ve worked on, citing confidentiality, but calls have spanned high-profile incidents with national news coverage to injuries of people hurt by wildlife.

The family liaison office has been a branch of the National Park Service since the early 1990’s, Maki said.

The job requires volunteers to develop trust with a stranger in short order.

In those scenarios, both women rely on a two-pronged strategy that, in their experience, helps families most in such tragic situations.

The first principle is “clear, open and timely communication.” The second is listening and asking open-ended questions.

“We’re trying to listen and understand their family dynamic, who are they?” Tozier said.

“We refrain from judgment,” Maki said. “We respect who they are and refrain from putting our own morals into their family. We’re trained not to fix it for them or provide solutions so they don’t feel like we’re trying to tell them how to get through this. We just help them move through the process and know what to expect next.”

The language, or “crisis speak,” the liaisons use in these scenarios is critically important.

In a crisis it’s better to be direct. If someone has died, you need to say they’ve died. Softer language may leave room for false hope or misunderstanding.

Another crucial aspect of the role is being compassionate while retaining emotional boundaries.

“You have to control your own emotions and understand that their tragedy is not your tragedy,” Maki said. “You have to learn not to take on their sadness and be that liaison for them but be able to go home and not be sucked into that sadness.”

Both women say they go into “work mode,” which involves compartmentalizing and falling back on their training to follow the next steps.

“I will actively tell myself during an incident that ‘You’re here for them,’” Maki said. “I’m not helping them if I’m in there with them. So I keep at the forefront of my mind, ‘How can I help them?’”

Part of that boundary is also knowing when to sever communication, for the liaison’s benefit but also for the family’s benefit, so they eventually become empowered to move on.

“When the incident is over, we need to teach them that they don’t need us,” Maki said. “Continuing connections with every family is impossible if you want to maintain your own wellbeing. We have to have boundaries.”

Maki has been in the Tetons for 25 years. She used to be an EMT for Teton County EMS, before it combined with the fire department to become Jackson Hole Fire/EMS. She’s always been in the field of helping people.

Tozier has also often found herself in roles that tend to people. She has been in the valley nearly 10 years and cited Maki as a mentor.

Both women moonlight as volunteer family liaisons in addition to their main role. Maki is the Colter Bay District Interpreter. Tozier is the Assistant District Interpreter.

In Maki’s words, district interpreters are “education rangers.” They manage visitor center operations, hire seasonal staff and coordinate special programs and projects.

Maki is also on the national team of 40 to 50 family liaisons for the National Park Service. She assisted after Hurricane Katrina and spent time in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in 2017. Responses for natural disasters can span anywhere from two days to two weeks to a month.

For both women, the role has brought lessons about grief.

“Sometimes the reactions you get aren’t from the situation at the moment but from a tragedy prior that they haven’t healed from,” Maki said. “So that situation can trigger past things that they’ve buried. Sometimes we’re witness to that, too.”

With cultural differences come different requests that the family liaisons field. Even within the same family, a variety of reactions may occur, so both women have learned to be accepting and non-judgmental.

“I’ve learned that grief looks so different for each person, each family, each scenario,” Tozier said. “They’ve all taken a very different shape. Grief looks so different for each person, even within the same family.”

For Maki that lesson to be less judgmental hit close to home when her own parents died.

“I’m really close with all of my siblings, and we all reacted differently,” Maki said. “You just step back and know there are reasons they’re reacting this way. We have to give permission to people to grieve in whatever way works for them. It doesn’t look the same for everybody. Somebody may be laughing, but that’s what that person needs to do.”

Maki said the work has also taught her to be more vulnerable because she’s “seen people at their most vulnerable moment, and they didn’t dissipate into steam.”

“It’s my personality to say ‘I’m OK,’” Maki said. “But when my parents died and people were reaching out to me, I recognized that maybe I wasn’t truly OK and let someone in that door to be a listener for me. Instead of saying, ‘I can do this on my own, I got this,’ why don’t I just say yes and accept that help from somebody instead of closing in.”

Neither woman is seeking kudos or the spotlight. They say the fulfillment of helping quietly, behind the scenes, and making that small difference in people’s lives is enough.

Right now, the office is growing, as the park tries to find the sweet spot of how many family liaisons to train.

“We’re getting more trained, but it’s that fine line of what’s the right amount?” Maki said. “We don’t want to saturate the numbers because then there’s not enough incidents to get good at it. If you only do one a year, you’re never going to get comfortable. So the goal is to have it where nobody’s getting too many, and everyone is getting experience.”