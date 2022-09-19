Grant will invest in Indigenous businesses in Wyoming, Mountain West

A coalition focused on bringing economic opportunity to Indigenous communities in Mountain West and Great Plains states will receive $45 million after being selected as one of 21 winners of a federal grant competition.

The Mountain Plains Regional Native Community Development Finance Institutions Coalition includes nine economic development organizations Wyoming, Montana and North and South Dakota.

The coalition is part of the Four Bands Community Fund, a South Dakota nonprofit. It’ll use the money to invest in Indigenous-led businesses, fund a training program and improve its data collection abilities, according to a Sept. 2 press release.

The goal of the grant is to spur economic growth — particularly in communities that have long been overlooked by investors. The 21 winners will split a pot of $1 billion.

Though Native Americans comprise 2.6% of the county’s population, less than .4% of philanthropic dollars go toward Indigenous institutions.

That, coupled with the U.S.’s long history of subjugation and violence toward Native Americans, has kept Indigenous communities poorer than the rest of the nation — and struggling to attract the investment that could change that.

The Mountain Plains Regional Native Community Development Finance Institutions Coalition was created in 2020 to help Native businesses navigate the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. It continues to provide a network of support for Indigenous financial organizations, according to the Four Bands website.

The competition is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, the $1.9 billion stimulus legislation Biden signed into law in March 2021.

Grants fell between $25 million and $65 million, and went toward 123 economic development projects in 24 states, according to the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s website.

Some $39 million is going to the Indian Nations Council of Governments in Oklahoma, according to the U.S. Economic Development Administration — representing $84 million total in grant funding to Native-led organizations.

The grants are matched by over $300 million of local investment.

Other grant recipients are using the money to rehab buildings for small businesses, develop workforce training programs and equip small farms with digital resources, the website says.