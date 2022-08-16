Gray wins Republican secretary of state nomination

Republican primary challenger Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, won the Republican nomination for Wyoming Secretary of State on Tuesday, beating Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, and former geologist Mark Armstrong.

As of 10 p.m. Gray had received 49.2% of the vote. Nethercott trailed him with 42.1%, while former geologist Armstrong had 9%. Roughly 80% of the votes were reported when the Associated Press called the race.

With no Democratic challenger in the general election, Gray is poised to succeed current Secretary of State Ed Buchanan, who is leaving the office after being tapped by Gov. Mark Gordon to be a district court judge.

Gray and Nethercott serve in Wyoming’s House and Senate, respectively.

Gray has served in the House of Representatives since 2017, while Nethercott has been a state senator since 2016.

Armstrong previously ran for U.S. Senate in 2020.

All three candidates emphasized protecting elections as part of their platforms. It’s an issue of particular relevance to the secretary of state; the office oversees elections in Wyoming along with various business dealings. It’s also the No. 2 elected position in state government behind the governor.

Gray wants to ban the use of ballot drop boxes in Wyoming. He has said there was more fraud than the margin of votes between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Ballot drop boxes became a popular target of election skepticism after “2000 Mules,” a film by conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza, premiered earlier this year. The film argues, without clear evidence, that the boxes were used to traffic fraudulent ballots during the 2020 election.

Gray was endorsed by former President Donald Trump earlier this month.

“President Trump has endorsed our campaign because I support voter integrity measures and passed the voter ID bill,” Gray said in a statement.

At a candidate forum earlier this month in Casper, Nethercott said there is “no objective evidence” to prove that the 2020 election was stolen. She’s also stressed her confidence in Wyoming’s elections system.

On her campaign website, Nethercott says she would work with county clerks to evaluate “areas of improvement to increase voter confidence through utilization of best practices,” including election audits. Nethercott received the endorsement of Sen. Cynthia Lummis.

According to a database maintained by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, Wyoming has seen just three instances of voter fraud (involving four people) since 2000. The most recent was reported in 2014.

There was a fourth candidate in the Secretary of State’s race — Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton — but he dropped out in July. Dockstader has since endorsed Nethercott.

Before this race, Gray campaigned for Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, opposite Rep. Liz Cheney. He suspended that campaign last September shortly after Trump announced he was endorsing Hageman in the race.