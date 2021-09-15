Gray wolf status under federal review following calls to restore protections

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will initiate a status review of the gray wolf in the West following calls to restore the species' protections, the agency announced Wednesday.

Gray wolves, a sought-after trophy game species, have received intermittent federal protections in Wyoming and other Western states since the Endangered Species Act was passed in 1973. The wolves were delisted several times over the last decade and have remained off the endangered species list in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho since 2017.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two petitions sent to the Fish and Wildlife Service this summer, after a spate of controversial winter hunts, asked that the gray wolf be relisted as an endangered species. The petitions criticized current wolf management practices and argued that wolves are once again threatened.

“We found that the petitioners present credible and substantial information that increased human-caused mortality in Idaho and Montana may pose a threat to wolves in those two States,” the agency said in a statement.

The federal government will conduct a yearlong status review, during which it will “fully analyze the threats to the gray wolf population in the Northern Rocky Mountains and Western U.S.,” and will then determine whether to pursue relisting the species.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.