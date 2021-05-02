Greater Wyoming Council merges with Colorado Boy Scouts council

The Greater Wyoming Council and Long Peaks Council officially merged into one Boy Scouts council Saturday, according to a news release by Longs Peak Council.

The talks to consolidate both councils began late last year after leaders decided the merge would make the councils more efficient and sustainable.

“This model will provide enhanced opportunities for youth in our programs, more resources to welcome and support additional youth members and adult leaders, and far more opportunity to be innovative in making scouting strong and accessible throughout our combined service area,” said Steve Olsen, volunteer president of the Longs Peak Council.

The merging of the two councils has no official name; however, it is operating under the temporary name of the Greater Wyoming-Longs Peak Council.

John L Coleman Jr., scout executive and CEO of the Longs Peak Council, will remain CEO and believes that by combining resources from both councils, the merger will better serve the region.