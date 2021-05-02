Greater Wyoming Council merges with Colorado Boy Scouts council

The Greater Wyoming Council and Long Peaks Council officially merged into one Boy Scouts council Saturday, according to a news release by Longs Peak Council.
The talks to consolidate both councils began late last year after leaders decided the merge would make the councils more efficient and sustainable.
“This model will provide enhanced opportunities for youth in our programs, more resources to welcome and support additional youth members and adult leaders, and far more opportunity to be innovative in making scouting strong and accessible throughout our combined service area,” said Steve Olsen, volunteer president of the Longs Peak Council.
The merging of the two councils has no official name; however, it is operating under the temporary name of the Greater Wyoming-Longs Peak Council.
John L Coleman Jr., scout executive and CEO of the Longs Peak Council, will remain CEO and believes that by combining resources from both councils, the merger will better serve the region.
While the Greater Wyoming Council is headquartered in Casper and the Long Peaks Council in Greeley, Colorado, other existing service centers and properties will remain open to ensure a smooth adjustment, officials said.
“We are eager to build on the exciting work each council has done in our communities for years, including providing a combined 35,743 hours of service last year alone,” said Ed Morrow, volunteer president of the Greater Wyoming Council. “By working together and streamlining resources, we will help ensure that scouting is well-positioned to serve local youth and communities for years to come.”
The Boy Scouts of America have a long history with the region. The Greater Wyoming Council celebrated its 100th anniversary last year. Scouting in Nebraska and Colorado traces back to 1910 and scouting in Idaho dates back to 1914.