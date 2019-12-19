Green River wins approval for $27.6 million loan

Green River Mayor Pete Rust said the approval was granted Dec. 5. He said the conditional approval is based on the city’s ability to prove it can pay back the loan, which he isn’t concerned about. The city intends to gradually raise its sewer rates to pay back the loan.

The city currently treats wastewater through a lagoon system originally constructed in 1962. The last update to that system happened in 1989. The system operates beyond its intended life expectancy and many of the parts needed to keep the system operational are not commercially available, forcing the city to have the replacement parts built as needed. During previous Green River City Council meetings, Finance Manager Chris Meats has said the city faces a situation where a catastrophic failure with its wastewater system is possible and could cost the city more than $1 million in emergency repairs.