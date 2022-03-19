Grey Bull honored as champion for work addressing childhood trauma

When Lynette Grey Bull lived in Arizona and later California, she often heard about the effects of adverse childhood experiences, or ACEs, from teachers, other nonprofit volunteers and health care providers.

But when she moved to the Wind River Indian Reservation, that framework for understanding trauma wasn’t a part of the conversation.

“It’s rural, it’s a reservation, but also working with non-native people too, it’s just not a common thing,” Grey Bull said.

So she started doing ACEs polls during conferences or trainings through her organization, Not Our Native Daughters, which works to end “trafficking, exploitation, and murder of Indigenous Persons.”

The scores were consistently high, she said, reflecting the cycle of trauma that often plagues tribal communities.

“If we all have high numbers, why are we not doing anything to address this?” she said.

Grey Bull, who is Northern Arapaho and Hunkpapa Lakota, has been named a champion for her work by PACEs Connection, a network of people who study adverse childhood experiences and how they can contribute to social, economic and health issues later in life.

Through the network, Grey Bull said, she hopes to spearhead studies on Wind River and other reservations in the U.S. to examine how childhood and generational trauma affect tribal communities.

PACEs Connection CEO Ingrid Cockhren said that they choose champions to call attention to people doing work on the ground to educate their communities about adverse childhood experiences and to provide examples for others to follow.

“It’s also part of our more recent mission to ensure that we are highlighting all voices in our work,” Cockhren said. “We are primarily driven by white people, especially white women. We have recently moved, probably in the last three years, to be more intentional about highlighting... groups that are most impacted by historical trauma.”

Those include Indigenous people and descendants of slaves, Cockhren said. Part of PACEs' mission includes bringing those communities in contact with resources — whether that's counseling, state agencies or larger nonprofits with more funding — that can help alleviate some of the effects of that trauma.

"We need these two groups to be able to come together so that they can really make changes in their community ... and the only way that they can do that is if they don't assume what these communities need," Cockhren said, "that they actually work with those communities and work with those individual advocates and activists to make real change."

Cockhren first heard about Grey Bull during a virtual event discussing media coverage of Gabby Petito, a young white woman who was reported missing and later found dead in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park.

Soon, Grey Bull connected with other people in the PACEs network working in tribal communities, she said.

Using trauma as a lens has also helped Grey Bull in her work with domestic violence and sexual assault survivors on the reservation, she said. Rates of both are much higher among Indigenous women, but she noticed working with nonprofits that hardly any resources were dedicated to that population. There was also a stigma around seeking mental help, she said.

“I’ve been a domestic violence survivor myself, and I’m a sexual assault survivor as well,” she said. “So I had to address those pains in my own path so I could move forward and be a healthy mother and a healthy person and a contributor to my community. So I love cultivating that in other women.”

Grey Bull won the Democratic nomination for Wyoming’s lone U.S. House seat in 2020, but lost the seat to Liz Cheney in the general election.

“Native American women suffer domestic violence 50 times higher than the national average,” she said. “I made up my mind a long time ago that I was committing my life and my life work to change those statistics.”

From speaking to state and federal lawmakers, Grey Bull said, she learned they’re often disconnected from what’s going on in their own districts, especially when it comes to issues involving Indigenous people.

“They need people like me, who have stories and know the statistics, who can tell the stories and compel them to make those changes,” she said.

Now, Grey Bull’s work is cut out for her — both to educate adults about the effects of childhood trauma and to stop the cycle from claiming another generation of children. It’s a tall order, she said, especially on top of the other advocacy work.

“There’s something weird about me,” she said, “I like challenges. I like going up the roughest mountain.”

