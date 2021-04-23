Greybull names Jerome Pouska as its new football coach

Former Riverside assistant Jerome Pouska was recently named the new head coach at Greybull. The news of Pouska's hiring was first reported by the Greybull Standard.
Pouska takes over for Eli Moody, who went 8-18 in three years (2018-20) with the Buffaloes. Greybull finished 2-7 this past season, losing to Lusk in the Class 1A/9-man quarterfinals.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
