 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greybull names Jerome Pouska as its new football coach
0 comments
PREP FOOTBALL

Greybull names Jerome Pouska as its new football coach

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Greybull

Greybull

Former Riverside assistant Jerome Pouska was recently named the new head coach at Greybull. The news of Pouska's hiring was first reported by the Greybull Standard.

Pouska takes over for Eli Moody, who went 8-18 in three years (2018-20) with the Buffaloes. Greybull finished 2-7 this past season, losing to Lusk in the Class 1A/9-man quarterfinals.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The show must go on: 50,000 fans prepare for NZ concert

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News