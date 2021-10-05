Grizzly, 2 cubs killed after attack on hunter

A hunter who was attacked by a grizzly this weekend west of Cody killed the bear, wildlife officials said. Her two cubs were later euthanized by authorities.

The attack occurred Saturday morning as the man was elk hunting. It occurred after a "sudden encounter" with the bears, according to statement from state and federal wildlife agencies.

The hunter suffered injuries that were not life threatening. He and his hunting partner killed the female grizzly that attacked him. The man rode out to a trailhead and was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Billings, Montana.

Wyoming Game and Fish responded to the scene to investigate. That inquiry is ongoing under the direction of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“The safety of outdoor recreationists is always at the forefront of our minds,” said Dan Smith, Cody regional wildlife supervisor for Wyoming Game and Fish. “Our thoughts are with the individual who was injured and we wish him a full and speedy recovery.”

Grizzlies in Wyoming are protected under the federal Endangered Species Act. Gov. Mark Gordon recently announced Wyoming will petition the Fish and Wildlife Service to remove federal protections for the animal.

If that happened, management of the animal would return to the state.

