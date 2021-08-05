Grizzly 399 back in the southern valley, this time in peak summer

JACKSON — A beloved 25-year-old grizzly bear raising four cubs is once again outside her usual Grand Teton National Park home range and has been on the go through subdivisions and ranchland.

Grizzly 399, a bear that has attracted global adulation and fanfare, has made these movements before: In 2020, she spent most of November south of Highway 22, then returned to her normal haunts — and has stayed away since. But that was during the slowest time of year in Jackson Hole.

“We have concerns no matter what time of year,” Wyoming Game and Fish Department spokesman Mark Gocke told the Jackson Hole Daily. “But definitely, with the number of people who are visiting here right now, it elevates that level of concern.”

Grizzly 399 and her four cubs generally stayed out of trouble during her 2020 monthlong sojourn in the southern valley, though there were exceptions. The highly habituated sow, which has spent the last 15 years living amid thousands of park visitors, successfully exploited human-related foods on several occasions. She wiped out a beekeeper’s colony, got into livestock feed and fed for hours on pelleted, enriched molasses that had been spread out for wildlife in a Solitude Subdivision backyard.