Grizzly attacks hunter in northwest Wyoming

A grizzly attacked and injured a hunter in northwest Wyoming on Saturday, authorities say.

The 45-year-old man call 911 at 7:38 a.m. Saturday to report that he had been mauled by a grizzly bear and needed help, according to the Park County Sheriff's Office.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The hunter decided to attempt to ride out of the wilderness to meet emergency responders. A Park County search and rescue team found him at 9:34 a.m. on the north side of the Shoshone River. He received treatment about a half hour later by medics when he reached a staging area, the sheriff's office said.

The man was then flown to Billings, Montana, for additional care.

The mauling is being investigated by Wyoming Game and Fish.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 2