Grizzly attacks hunter in northwest Wyoming

A grizzly attacked and injured a hunter in northwest Wyoming on Saturday, authorities say.
The 45-year-old man call 911 at 7:38 a.m. Saturday to report that he had been mauled by a grizzly bear and needed help, according to the Park County Sheriff's Office.
The hunter decided to attempt to ride out of the wilderness to meet emergency responders. A Park County search and rescue team found him at 9:34 a.m. on the north side of the Shoshone River. He received treatment about a half hour later by medics when he reached a staging area, the sheriff's office said.
The man was then flown to Billings, Montana, for additional care.
The mauling is being investigated by Wyoming Game and Fish.