Grizzly euthanized at Grand Teton National Park

Staff at Grand Teton National Park euthanized a 4-year-old grizzly bear that had become highly food-conditioned, the park announced Monday.

Staff euthanized the grizzly because it posed a threat to human safety, the park said. That bear had received numerous food rewards from unsecured sources, causing it to show "increasingly bold behavior."

The bear was captured and euthanized Saturday.

The grizzly had "received multiple food rewards and demonstrated escalating conflict behavior," the park said. Park officials released a timeline of the bear's concerning behavior, which began Oct. 5, 2020 when the grizzly got into "unsecured attractants" at a home south of the park.

In September, the bear found chicken feed on private lands on two occasions, bird and livestock feed once and food in garbage on three occasions. It twice caused property damage that month.

On Oct. 4, 5, 7, 9 and 10, the bear received a food reward of garbage. That occurred three times on private land and twice from a bear-resistant dumpster at the park.