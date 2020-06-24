You are the owner of this article.
Grizzly injures Yellowstone hiker
Grizzly

A full-grown male grizzly can top the scales at 600 to 700 pounds. Follow the rules and use common sense while recreating in bear country. Keep your distance and respect all wildlife.

 Neal Herbert, NPS

A grizzly bear injured a woman who was hiking Monday in Yellowstone National Park.

The woman sustained minor injuries from the female grizzly during an encounter on Fair Falls Trail near Old Faithful, the National Park Service said.

The woman was hiking alone when she encountered two grizzlies at what the park says was "very close range." One of the grizzlies knocked the woman down, scratching her thigh in the process. 

The woman also suffered minor facial injuries in the fall. She did not require medical attention. 

Fair Falls Trail was cleared of hikers and it, along with the surrounding area, has been temporarily closed.

"From the injured person’s statements, this appears to be a typical case of a mother grizzly bear protecting her offspring following a close-range encounter," said bear management biologist Kerry Gunther. "Because this bear was displaying natural protective behavior for its cub, no action will be taken against the bear."

"Several trails in the area will be closed to give the grizzly family group time to clear from the area,” Gunther added.

The last bear injury at the park occurred a year ago, when a black bear bit into an occupied tent and bruised a woman's thigh, the park said.

The Monday incident remained under investigation. The park noted that people can protect themselves from bear encounters by hiking in groups of three or more, carrying bear spray and staying alert.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

