Grizzly injures Yellowstone hiker

A grizzly bear injured a woman who was hiking Monday in Yellowstone National Park.

The woman sustained minor injuries from the female grizzly during an encounter on Fair Falls Trail near Old Faithful, the National Park Service said.

The woman was hiking alone when she encountered two grizzlies at what the park says was "very close range." One of the grizzlies knocked the woman down, scratching her thigh in the process.

The woman also suffered minor facial injuries in the fall. She did not require medical attention.

Fair Falls Trail was cleared of hikers and it, along with the surrounding area, has been temporarily closed.

"From the injured person’s statements, this appears to be a typical case of a mother grizzly bear protecting her offspring following a close-range encounter," said bear management biologist Kerry Gunther. "Because this bear was displaying natural protective behavior for its cub, no action will be taken against the bear."

"Several trails in the area will be closed to give the grizzly family group time to clear from the area,” Gunther added.