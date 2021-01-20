Grizzly was oldest documented in Greater Yellowstone area

The Game and Fish biologist who trapped, darted and sedated the male grizzly in ’89 and ’91 was Kirk Inberg, a young biologist who tragically lost his life in a plane wreck that also killed Kevin Roy and Ray Austin. The trio was tracking a wounded radio-collared grizzly when their Maul M-5-35 went down unseen in October of 1991, but it wasn’t until four years later that two female elk hunters encountered the wreckage 11 miles into the Teton Wilderness on the slopes of Soda Mountain.

In 1997, the year after his third capture, Grizzly 168 cast off his collar for the final time. The male bear would have been 11 years old and in his prime when he set off into the Northern Rockies as a more anonymous grizzly, Thompson said.

“Then, 23 years later we caught him in the Upper Green,” he said.

In the intervening years, there are some indications of what Grizzly 168 was up to. Although a wild bear whose travels and territories will remain a mystery, he did leave some hints by spreading his genes.