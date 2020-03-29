Grocery stores adjust operations, make it easier for elderly to shop

FORT WASHAKIE — As businesses across Wyoming adjust operations to deal with coronavirus, grocers are taking precautions to ensure shoppers, especially at-risk ones, are safe.
For some, that’s meant making it easier for elderly citizens — a group experts say is especially vulnerable to contracting COVID-19 and suffering from serious complications — to get groceries by dedicating certain times for them to shop or offering delivery service.
At Hines General Store in Fort Washakie, owners Dave and Ben Hines said they’ve started opening the store every day between 7 and 8 a.m. for elders “so they’re not surrounded” by other customers who could spread the illness, Dave Hines explained.
While the special hours were initially popular with the elder population, fewer people have been shopping as the message spreads that older populations and those with pre-existing conditions should stay home as much as possible to avoid contracting COVID-19, he added.
“I think they know they need to be indoors as much as possible,” he said.
Fremont County has been one of the hardest-hit counties for COVID-19 infections. As of Sunday afternoon, the county had 23 confirmed cases, with hundreds of symptomatic people in quarantine or self-isolation; two have so far recovered.
Other grocery stores across the state have also adjusted operations to protect customers as COVID-19 has spread.
Stores like Smith’s Food & Drug Stores and Albertsons Companies’ stores — which include Safeways — have implemented special hours for senior citizens in addition to other precautions. Both companies have locations throughout Wyoming.
“Smith’s wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need to avoid busier and more crowded shopping times,” Aubriana Martindale, Smith’s corporate affairs manager, said in a news release. “We request that customers respect these hours for the health of our community during this time of uncertainty. We appreciate all of our customers for their kind consideration, whose concern contributed to our decision to provide allocated hours for seniors.”
Dave Hines said in addition to frequently disinfecting commonly touched surfaces and carts, the store has also asked customers to not bring any other family members with them to shop to help keep the number of people in the store at a time low.
He said respecting the store’s wish — along with following any recommendations from public health officials — will help ensure that customers aren’t exposed to coronavirus.
“Follow all of the guidelines,” he said, adding that most are respectful of the store’s wish and supportive of prevention efforts. “If they’re following these rules, they’re helping (stop the spread).”
At Mr. D’s in Lander, Bonnie Motherway, one of the owners of the family-run business, said the store has ramped up a delivery service that until recently was limited to one day a week. The reason the store started pushing its delivery options, she stated, was to protect at-risk groups like the elderly, those with existing medical conditions or anybody self-isolating with symptoms.
“We’ll work out a way to get you what you need,” she said, adding that the store is also offering curbside pick-up. “We don’t want to put people at risk.”
Motherway said about 30 people have asked about helping out with delivery, and several have dedicated chunks of their day to shop for customers and deliver their food.
“The delivery help has been awesome and incredible. We have an absolutely fantastic group of volunteers.”
While it’s been “challenging and hectic” to keep shelves stocked, she said she was encouraged on Thursday when the store went 72 hours without running out of toilet paper for the first time since cases started emerging.
Like Hines General Store, the independent Mr. D’s — which has another location owned by the Motherways in Powell — has an additional advantage to staying well supplied because they can pull from several suppliers unlike many chain retailers, Motherway explained. She said her store has even started to buy bread from restaurant suppliers that suddenly have excess product because many restaurants have temporarily closed or experienced scaled-back business.
For the Hines brothers in Fort Washakie, the store’s staff have been unsung heroes, coming into work despite the risks and ensuring that community members can stock up on food while taking extra precautions seriously. Hines General Store is one of the few places to buy groceries on the Wind River Reservation and has been owned by the Hines family since the 1940s.
Motherway said the same of her employees, who have been busy sanitizing commonly touched surfaces “every 15 minutes” in addition to helping prepare orders for pick-up or delivery. They’ve also installed plexiglass barriers at checkout stations to further protect workers and customers from spreading the illness.
“I don’t even know how to praise them enough.”
