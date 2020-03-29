Grocery stores adjust operations, make it easier for elderly to shop

He said respecting the store’s wish — along with following any recommendations from public health officials — will help ensure that customers aren’t exposed to coronavirus.

“Follow all of the guidelines,” he said, adding that most are respectful of the store's wish and supportive of prevention efforts. “If they’re following these rules, they’re helping (stop the spread).”

At Mr. D’s in Lander, Bonnie Motherway, one of the owners of the family-run business, said the store has ramped up a delivery service that until recently was limited to one day a week. The reason the store started pushing its delivery options, she stated, was to protect at-risk groups like the elderly, those with existing medical conditions or anybody self-isolating with symptoms.

“We’ll work out a way to get you what you need,” she said, adding that the store is also offering curbside pick-up. “We don’t want to put people at risk.”

Motherway said about 30 people have asked about helping out with delivery, and several have dedicated chunks of their day to shop for customers and deliver their food.

“The delivery help has been awesome and incredible. We have an absolutely fantastic group of volunteers.”