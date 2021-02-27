Gros Ventre sage grouse rescue rejected

Schreiber declined an interview for story, reasoning that she hadn’t yet had the opportunity to meet with the working group and explain the decision. That virtual meeting takes place Thursday afternoon.

Until then, members of the grouse group are left to guess why their preparations to translocate grouse are for naught, at least this year.

“I don’t know why they decided they’re not going to proceed with it,” Game and Fish retiree and working group member Joe Bohne said. “I guess we’ll find out.”

Bohne heard a theory that the state wasn’t keen on augmenting struggling sage grouse populations because it could create a precedent that could be exploited by oil and gas companies, whose drilling and roadbuilding tend to cause bird numbers to tank.

“But that was just speculation,” Bohne said, “that they don’t want to go down that road because industry would seize on it as another silver bullet.”

Human intrusions into sage grouses’ sagebrush-steppe habitat has caused the species to lose more than half its historic range and driven numbers down to below 500,000 birds left in the world.