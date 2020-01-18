Groundbreaking educator left mark on psychology, university

***

Downey’s research also had some legal implications, according to Hein’s article on WyoHistory.org. According to that article, in 1916, a Carbon County Jail inmate attacked a guard in an attempt to flee. The victim ultimately died, and the inmate was accused of murder. His lawyer entered a plea of insanity.

That’s where Downey came in, using an IQ assessment on the inmate. She — and the jury — concluded that the inmate had a mental age of under 10 years old. Ultimately, he was sent to the Wyoming State Hospital for treatment.

This type of legal defense was codified into law around this time as well, Nunez said. But that wasn’t the only noteworthy element of Downey’s work in the case.

“To her, it was really important for the public to understand,” Nunez said. “It was a very rich way of thinking about it.”

After the case, Downey wrote, ″More and more we realize that there are criminal acts but no criminals, and that society, if properly alive to the problem, could protect itself and the unfortunate man who may become a so-called criminal, by discovering him before he commits a crime.″

***