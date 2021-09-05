Group works to save heritage of primitive weapons

“I’ll pay for all the supplies and everything so they can just come and enjoy it and give it a chance,” he said.

Despite his passion for the sport, Kolacny has only been able to introduce a few folks to his hobby.

“I usually don’t get any takers,” he said.

Many hunters are now turning to muzzleloaders for special seasons developed for primitive weapons. New, in-line models using saboted bullets are reaching out hundreds of yards accurately. But most in the group prefer round balls of lead and flintlocks. A few would argue new muzzleloaders are anything but primitive.

“What’s primitive about it?” Kolacny said of the new innovations like optics, grumbling that “being single shot is the only primitive part.”

One advantage of using primitive weapons is that hunts are more intimate with the prey because sportsmen and women need to be within 75-100 yards of the target. It makes the hunt more challenging and exciting, he said. Being able to stalk prey at that range takes a lot of time and practice — not only with the weapons but with odor control and being able to conceal yourself within the environment. There is a lot of pride associated with being successful with a muzzleloader, bow and arrow or other primitive weapon.