Groups frustrated with BLM management of horses

Scuffham said there are always a few mares that won’t respond to the PZP, but overall it’s been “very effective” for keeping down the population of the McCullough herd.

Populations of wild horses were more than one million at the turn of the century and Preator said in her book “Facts and Legends – Behind the McCullough Peaks Mustangs” there were wild horse ranges in the South and North forks, on Polecat Bench and the Badger Basin.

The construction of the Buffalo Bill Dam created a huge need for more draft animals in the area.

Preator documented an overgrazing problem on all public lands in the 1930s. By the 1940s she said the wild horses had become “pests” to the local sheepherders, especially after WWII when many more horses were turned loose. She said from 1930-1960 there was such an excess of wild horses that they were taken in purely for the purpose of slaughter.

There are about twice as many wild horses and burros in Wyoming now than there were in 2012. Although the McCullough herd was down to 100 in 2005, Scuffham said it was more than 500 before the use of PZP. According to the BLM, the current population of this herd sits at 172.

Flitner disputes this number and estimates the horse population at closer to 300.