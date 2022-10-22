Groups prepare as clock ticks down on new pandemic rental relief applications

The Department of Family Services announced Friday that Wyoming's pandemic rental relief program will stop taking new applications Nov. 10 — leaving social services organizations around the state a little under three weeks to get the word out to tenants and landlords.

“Right now, we’re trying to create basic signage to communicate this to our clients,” said Joshua Watanabe, executive director of Laramie Interfaith, a nonprofit that focuses on homelessness prevention.

The federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which launched in Wyoming under the Department of Family Services in the spring of 2021, was created to help tenants struggling to keep up with rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was never going to last forever, and Wyoming's far from the first state to start winding down its program. Colorado, for example, started limiting applications in July. It was only a matter of time before Wyoming followed suit.

“We knew in the back of our minds it was a possibility,” said Lily Patton, operations director for the Community Action Partnership of Natrona County.

Still, it's been central to the state's pandemic safety net. As of Friday, nearly 13,600 Wyoming households had received rental relief through ERAP. And demand has only gone up since the program started.

People are still relying on that safety net to make ends meet, Patton said.

"When you even mention those programs going away ... they have a deer-in-the-headlights look," she said.

The end of pandemic-era housing assistance programs — coupled with inflation — has corresponded with an increase in homelessness in many cities, the Associated Press reported earlier this month.

As of Sept. 29, Wyoming's ERAP program had about $45.6 million left to spend.

The money is flying out the door — the Department of Family Services dishes out between $5 million and $7 million in rental assistance every month.

At this rate, the program could run out of funding as early as next spring. While Wyoming could receive more pandemic rental relief money from the U.S. Department of the Treasury in 2023, the state isn't counting on it.

That's why the Department of Family Services decided to stop accepting new applications in November. (That deadline won't affect people already on ERAP who need to apply for extensions.)

“We don’t want to crash the plane,” Korin Schmidt, director of the Department of Family Services, said. “What we would rather do is start to slowly land it.”

Wyoming to stop new applications for rental relief next month While the money doesn't expire until 2025, current spending patterns — coupled with a reallocation of relief dollars on the federal level — indicate the program could dry up by February or March.

For now, Wyoming residents still have 18 days to apply for the program.

Patton urged anyone interested in the program to make an appointment with their county's designed ERAP partner organization. The full list of organizations, which receive federal funding to help people apply to the program, is available on the Department of Family Services' website.

“Please don't wait until Nov. 9 to make your appointment,” Patton said.

The state anticipates a spike in applicants as the Nov. 10 deadline approaches. That’s likely to slow down the time it takes to process them. It also means community organizations will have less time to dedicate to individual clients.

Even if the rental relief money dries up this spring, many ERAP-funded case managers will still be able to help clients for a few more months.

The Department of Family Services has contracted with organizations like Community Action and Laramie Interfaith through June 30.

They're experts at finding people other options for financial relief, said Hope Mead, an ERAP attorney at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. That could include anything from Medicaid and food stamps, to budgeting assistance, to connecting people to cheaper housing.

"I’ve done child support modifications, garnishments — I’ve done a myriad of things," Mead said.

The relief program also provides funding for home disability access and personal care services. Applications for that part of the program, which is overseen by the Department of Health’s Aging Division, are expected to remain open past Nov. 10.

As of Friday, the Department of Family Services had given out a total of $63 million in rental assistance. Of that, $49.5 million has gone to landlords, $10.1 million to renters, $3.6 million to utilities companies and about $26,000 to pay for moving costs.