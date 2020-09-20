Growing sage for grouse; Honor Farm seedling, transplant program expands in its second year

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RIVERTON – After a successful debut last year, the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton has expanded its sagebrush-growing efforts to enhance habitat for the greater sage grouse.

For this second season, inmates are engaged in the sowing and care of more than 40,000 sagebrush seedlings that will be transplanted in disturbed sagebrush ecosystems across Wyoming this fall.

The project is a partnership with the Wyoming Department of Corrections, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, the Bureau of Land Management and the Institute for Applied Ecology, a nonprofit natural resource organization in Corvallis, Ore.

Is more sagebrush really needed? The sage grouse would say yes. The motivation for the project is the decline of habitat for the greater sage grouse. The iconic Western birds require large, continuous areas of sagebrush habitat to thrive. They are a sagebrush-obligate species, meaning they depend on sagebrush for every stage of the life cycle.

The birds’ historic range sagebrush steppe habitat originally spanned 16 American states and parts of Canada, but now their range is limited to just 11 Western states — with more in Wyoming than any other state.