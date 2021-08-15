Growth slows on Crater Ridge Fire

A wildfire burning for nearly a month in northern Wyoming is growing slower than before.

The Crater Ridge Fire has now burned 2,477 acres in the Bighorn National Forest, according to an update Sunday from the team managing the blaze. That’s only 50 acres more than a day earlier.

In comparison, the fire, which is 30% contained, grew roughly 400 acres between the updates released Friday and Saturday.

Nearly 225 people are now working the blaze, which ignited July 17 about 30 miles northeast of Lovell. They were being assisted by Chinook helicopters that were dropping water in areas inaccessible to firefighters in order to slow the flames’ spread, according to the latest update.

On Sunday, helicopters were expected to continue dropping water along the eastern perimeter.

Meanwhile, there was little fire activity on the blaze’s western perimeter, as the fire burned into a 1970 burn scar.

Crews were expected to contend Sunday with hotter temperatures and falling humidity. However, the winds were expected to be light.