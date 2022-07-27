Growth slows on fire burning near Laramie Peak

A fire burning near Laramie Peak showed little sign of growth on Tuesday, authorities said.

Extensive work by fire aircraft kept the Sugarloaf Fire at just under 400 acres, according to the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Team. They were assisted by hotshot and hand crews that worked to establish a fire line on the blaze's north side.

The wildfire had no containment as of Wednesday morning.

The Sugarloaf Fire was first reported Monday afternoon burning southwest of Laramie Peak on the Medicine Bow National Forest. It prompted evacuations that evening for Bear Creek Road between the Garrett intersection and Friend Park.

On Wednesday, firefighters planned to construct more containment lines while scouting areas for new lines to limit the fire's effect on nearby properties, the incident team reported.

The fire initially grew quickly in hot, dry and windy conditions. It is burning in rocky, forested terrain that is inaccessible in places. But ground crews have received help from heavy tankers, helicopters and smokejumpers.

Investigators suspect the fire was likely caused by people. They’ve asked anyone with information to call the Forest Service Law Enforcement Tip Line at 303-275-5266.

Firefighters have been busy this month, with grass and forest fires igniting throughout the state. Most have been caught before they could cause major damage, though some properties have burned.